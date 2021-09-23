PADUCAH — A Muslim rights advocacy organization released a statement Thursday condemning white supremacist, anti-Semitic flyers that were left in Paducah neighborhoods.
As Local 6 first reported Wednesday, people in two Paducah neighborhoods found the flyers on their property this week. The leaflets include the acronym WPWW, which the Anti-Defamation League says commonly used among white supremacists and stands for "white pride world wide." They also include the claim that "Antifa is a Jewish Militia," a crude statement against the Black Lives Matter movement, and repeated use of profanity.
Thursday, the Kentucky chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, also known as CAIR-Kentucky, sent out a statement denouncing the flyers.
“We condemn this bigoted campaign to promote racism and hate in our state,” CAIR-Kentucky Chair Salah Shakir said. “Every American must stand with those who respect diversity and reject all forms of bigotry.”
A news release from the organization says "the American Muslim community and CAIR stand in solidarity with all those challenging anti-Black racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, white supremacy, and all other forms of bigotry."
Paducah residents who found the flyers on their property told Local 6 they were upset and disappointed by the leaflets, and they don't support the hateful message printed on them.
"I don't support your cause, hands down. I don't want to be associated with that. Don't put that on my driveway," one neighbor said.