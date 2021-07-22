U.S. customs agents in Cincinnati, Ohio says they recovered fake Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro earlier this month that, if real, would be worth $1.3 million. In the 2021 fiscal year, U.S. Customs has confiscated some 360,000 pairs of earbuds that were coming across the borders from China.
If you've purchased any electronics online in the past few years there's a chance they were fakes, especially if the price was much lower than other listings. Counterfeit electronics have been a problem for years for Amazon, Walmart, and eBay.
To its credit, last year Amazon created a counterfeit crimes unit to spot and remove fake products in its store. A search for AirPods on Amazon today reveals a small number of results and all from its Apple Store. Cheap knockoffs branded as original, have been removed. The same is true at Walmart.com.
On eBay, it's more difficult to tell what's authentic because items are sold by individuals. Some are advertised as having verified serial numbers but there are many reports that fraudsters are using actual Apple serial numbers on counterfeits. I found a pair of new AirPods Pro for just $142 which is about $100 cheaper than buying from the Apple Store.
Determining if the AirPods you purchased are real or fake is a challenge unless you have an authentic pair to compare the sound and build quality. One giveaway is that oftentimes counterfeits are priced much lower than genuine Apple products but that isn't always the case.
Apple charges $250 for AirPods Pro on its website and in stores. Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart sell them for $60 less and they're $200 at Target.
If you are buying at an online site, check to see who's selling it and where it's shipping from. Amazon allows you to return AirPods Pro from its Apple Store and supports them for up to 90 days.
Counterfeit electronics continue to be a problem online. Not just earbuds. Fake SD cards are common at online retailers. If you suspect purchasing a counterfeit or fake gadget you should report it to StopFakes.gov.