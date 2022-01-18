Folks in the country music industry are morning the loss of Paducah native Jerry Crutchfield, a musician, songwriter, vocalist, producer and executive recognized as a behind-the-scenes leader in the Nashville music community. Crutchfield died on Jan. 11 at the age of 87, Billboard reports.
Crutchfield's songs were recorded by the likes of Elvis Presley, Brenda Lee, Charley Pride, Glen Campbell and many more.
The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum shared a statement via social media on Friday recognizing Crutchfield's contribution to the music industry, featuring a photo of him with Tammy Wynette. His music career spanned more than 70 years.
"Crutchfield’s demeanor — soft-spoken, elegant, erudite — brought a steady hand to the executive suites of several top music companies. He joined the staff of Decca Records in 1971 and stayed as the company transitioned to MCA Records," the post says. "He later served as general manager and executive vice president of Capitol Records. He also presided over MCA Music for many years, assisting in the careers of such significant songwriters as Gary Burr and Country Music Hall of Fame member Don Schlitz."
The Paducah native born in 1934 began singing in gospel quartets when he was in high school, Billboard reports. He later attended Murray State University, and he was an on-air radio personality for a time at WCBL in Benton, Kentucky, and WKYB in Paducah. In the '50s, he performed with a gospel quartet called the Melody Makers and with the Escorts and the Country Gentlemen.
As a songwriter, Billboard reports that Crutchfield wrote more than 150 songs recorded by famous artists. Famous artists who recorded his songs include Ernest Tubb, Hank Williams Jr., Tanya Tucker and Tammy Wynette, as well as R&B artists Joe Tex, Lou Rawls and Arthur Alexander, "King of Bluegrass" Jimmy Martin and pop and country artists Mac Davis and Linda Ronstadt, Billboard reports.
Online publication Main Street Nashville reports that Crutchfield's songs twice garnered CMA Song of the Year awards and he co-produce an album that won a CMA Album of the Year. He also won a Dove Award for Traditional Gospel Record of the Year with the Hemphills. Crutchfield worked as a producer for many artists, including country music artist Lee Greenwood. In a Facebook post Friday, Greenwood said he owes his career to Crutchfield.
"My life changed the day I met Jerry Crutchfield. He was the first person in Nashville to believe in me and without him, I would have never had the career in country music that I’ve been blessed to have," Greenwood said. "We made magical records together that I hope history will remember favorably, but his friendship, his gentlemanly advice, his honor and wisdom had an even greater impact on my life. He was a giant in this business and in my heart! I am sending prayers to Patsy and all of his family. He was one of the most amazing men I’ve ever known!"
Country music artist Deborah Allen also called Crutchfield's death a huge loss for country music.
"Jerry believed in me and gave me my first publishing deal here in Nashville. He also produced several early recordings on me and actively opened doors for my career," Allen said in a Facebook post marking Crutchfield's passing and the passing of country music disc jockey and TV host Ralph Emery. "I always loved the records he made on Tanya Tucker as well as Lee Greenwood. He had natural instincts and knowledge of what makes a great song. His gentle confidence made him a great mentor! I will always treasure his friendship."