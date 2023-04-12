MAYFIELD, KY — Country music star Trace Adkins said on the TODAY show Wednesday morning the town of Mayfield, Kentucky has exemplified resiliency in the face of the deadly December 10 tornado that devastated western Kentucky in 2021.
"December 10, 2021, an incredibly strong tornado came through the middle of downtown and destroyed all of those historic buildings downtown. Most of those buildings were over 100 years old. I mean, it was just tragic," Adkins said in the segment.
Adkins says he and his crew were looking for somewhere to shoot a video for his song "Somewhere in America," and Mayfield came to mind.
The song "talks about how somewhere in America, there are still people that have that indomitable spirit, and yes, that resiliency, and we could think of no place better that exemplified that, than Mayfield Kentucky," he told the cast of TODAY.
That's why he's going to perform a free concert there on May 20.
The City of Mayfield celebrated the announcement in a post on social media Wednesday morning, saying they were so excited about the event.
The concert is being held at the CFSB War Memorial Stadium, as part of Adkins' Somewhere in America Tour. You can RSVP for the concert here.
Adkins said Mayor Kathy O'Nan was "wonderful to work with" in setting up the concert, and explains that the event is sponsored by Kioti Tractor.
As TODAY explained, Adkins is a multi-platinum country singer and actor with a career spanning over 25 years. He's sold over 11 million albums, and is responsible for such hits as "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk," "You're Gonna Miss This," and "Ladies Love Country Boys."