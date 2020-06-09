WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Two agreements that will help move a casino project in the Local 6 area forward were approved this week.
A change in Illinois law meant Walker's Bluff Winery in Carterville, Illinois, was able to begin a project to build a casino and resort. In 2019, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the new law is about more than giving Illinoisans more chances to gamble. “It’s one of the tools we’re using to fund our infrastructure plan, which is named Rebuild Illinois. Overall we are investing $45 billion over six years to repair what’s broken and build what’s needed,” Pritzker said.
Another step forward for the ongoing project was made this week.
The Williamson County Board on Monday passed two agreements related to the project. The southern Illinoisan reports that the board unanimously approved an agreement with the resort that lays out the project details and the players involved in it. The board also unanimously approved an agreement with Jackson County regarding a road that will be built so visitors can get to the casino and resort, because the existing road is too narrow and flood prone, the newspaper reports.
The multimillion-dollar project is expected to bring significant job growth to the area.