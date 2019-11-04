MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky's 2019 general election is Tuesday. The McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs says there's a lot of work that goes into preparing your polling precincts.
"We started delivering voting machines. We certified them a week before last, got them ready to go to the precincts. They started delivering those last Monday," Griggs says.
Griggs says a little more than 56,000 people are registered to vote. She's expecting the turnout for Election Day to be big.
"I do anticipate a big turnout. We were comparing numbers to the governor's race from about four years ago, in 2015, just by absentee voting." Griggs says. "In 2015, in total I think we totaled about 430 absentee ballots. We're already close too 1,000 now for this election."
Griggs says people need to have the proper paperwork with them when they arrive at their polling place to vote.
"People need to bring a form of ID: A drivers license, credit card, any kind of government-issued ID, anything such as that," Griggs says.
Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes sent out a news release reminding voters that polls are busiest during the morning and evening rush hours and at lunchtime. Voters need to be prepared for lines. The release notes that, as long as a voter is in line by 6 p.m. on Nov. 5, that voter will be allowed to cast their ballot.