PADUCAH — As the general election approaches, the need for poll workers is growing.
County clerks and local boards of elections are making an effort to recruit more people.
McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs said most precinct workers are usually age 60 and up. A Pew Research Center study found 58% of poll workers across the country are over 60.
Griggs said some of the usually workers won't be there for Election Day this year, because they're at a high risk for COVID-19. She said they're needed more than ever.
"If we didn't have enough workers, then they're not going to let us open up more precincts," Griggs said. "And that is definitely my hope for the general election. Is that we are able to open up."
If you would like to volunteer to be a poll worker, visit govoteky.com, and click on the form to apply for your county.
McCracken County Democratic Board of Elections member Brad Shepley said they've tried to recruit poll workers in person. Because of the pandemic, Shepley said they're going to be reaching out to recruit more election workers over the phone.
"People don't volunteer unless you're actually face to face, and they can explain, have a conversation with them with exactly what a poll worker is," Shepley said. "It's a civic duty. It pays."
Republican Board of Elections member Ulla Schierhorn said they aren't having a problem getting poll workers, even older workers. Schierhorn said they recruit through social media and word of mouth. She said the problem is getting young people, because they work on Election Day.
"My poll workers just love it," Schierhorn said. "First, you have contact with the voters, and it's important to make sure the election process is followed, the laws are followed."
Griggs said they would normally have 250 workers, but now the goal is 50. They've gotten 16 applicants through the new portal. She's hopeful it will help.
You can also sign up to be a precinct worker by calling or emailing your local county clerk's office. The Kentucky State Board of Elections will meet Tuesday, Aug. 18, to give clerks guidelines for what November's election will look like.