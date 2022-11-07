WEST KENTUCKY — Local county clerks are gearing up to make sure people have a smooth voting experience Tuesday.
In Ballard County, more than 450 people voted from Thursday through Saturday during the no-excuse early voting period.
In McCracken County, there were more than 2,300 early voters.
In Kentucky, county clerks are making sure everything is in place, from voting boxes to ballots.
"You can't complain if you don't vote," McCracken County Clerk Jamie Huskey said. "These are the people that make the decisions for you locally or in Frankfort."
In both Ballard and McCracken counties, they've found enough poll workers to help out at voting locations.
"I hope we're gonna have a good turnout for the general election, so I think we've got it down now," Ballard County Clerk Katie Mercer said.
Counties are also making sure people are safe during Election Day.
Ballard County and McCracken County clerks are working with sheriff's offices to ensure that volunteers and voters are protected.
"We want our voters to feel safe," Huskey said. "We want our poll workers to feel safe. We want everybody that wants to utilize their right to vote to feel like they can do that without an issue."
The voting process is key in a democracy, and county clerks said it's important to exercise the right to vote.
"People have died through the centuries for our right to vote, and of course, I come from a military background, and it's just very very important to keep our democracy alive," Mercer said.
Remember, you need an acceptable form of identification to vote in Kentucky, such as a driver's license, a military ID or a Kentucky government ID.
In Kentucky, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
If you're in line at 6 p.m., don't worry — you'll still be able to vote.
