PADUCAH — We're about a month away from the 2022 November midterm election, and if you want your vote to count in Kentucky, make sure you’re registered to vote by Tuesday, Oct. 11.
County clerks are preparing as people get ready to go to the polls.
In Livingston County, comparatively, the county clerk says there haven't been a lot of new people registering.
In McCracken County, more people have been registering, compared to the May primary.
"Education, taxes, public works, fire police protection, 911," McCracken County Clerk Jamie Huskey says. That's what your vote can impact with the midterm election just around the corner.
It's Huskey's first year as clerk, and she says it's important to cast your ballot.
"That's your right as a United States citizen, as a taxpayer," Huskey says. "Everybody needs to vote."
That right is also a priority for Livingston County Clerk Sonya Williams.
"We want the best for our citizens," Williams says. "We want them to get out. We want their voices heard. We want them to vote. But, most of all, after we do all that work, we want to see the product from it and want that product to be all of our registered voters to cast their votes."
Livingston County has more than 7,700 registrations.
In McCracken County, more than 58,000 people have registered.
Livingston and McCracken counties each say they have enough volunteers at polling locations.
Williams says those volunteers are important, especially because they help with the voting process.
"Livingston County is fortunate," Williams says. "We're always able to have poll workers. They're willing to serve. They want to serve. They enjoy serving. So, we never want to turn anybody away that wants to be a poll worker."
Remember, if you're voting in Kentucky, there will be two constitutional amendments on the back of your ballot.
One involves abortion and the other involves who can call a special session.
Clerks want to remind you to do your research beforehand, so you can make an educated vote.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Here are some other key deadlines for those living in Kentucky.
If you want to request an absentee ballot, you have until Oct. 25 to request one. That ballot must be received by Nov. 8. Early in-person absentee voting is Nov. 3-5.