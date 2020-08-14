PADUCAH — Local county clerks shared their thoughts on Kentucky's plan for the general election.
Friday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams announced they have reached a bipartisan agreement on how to conduct the Nov. 3 election while putting "the health and safety of Kentuckians first."
"This agreement was easy to reach based on a relationship of trust, where we both knew that we were trying to get to a good place for the voters of Kentucky," said Beshear during an afternoon news conference.
"Both he and I have put party aside completely and looked at the facts rationally," Adams said.
Adams said he and the governor spent about a month collaborating on the plan for the general election, which like the June primary, will feature a wide range of options for voting.
Under the plan, Kentuckians concerned about COVID-19 can request an absentee ballot by mail. The state will launch an online portal within a week to make that process easier.
"I was very pleased with the guidelines that they have given us," said McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs. "I think it's taking the best of what worked and expanding on that."
Livingston County Clerk Sonya Williams said she likes having the online portal be available again, since it was very helpful during the June primary.
"The portal, I have nothing but positive things to say about it. It actually made my job a whole lot easier, a whole lot smoother," said Williams. "It's amazing. People get on, they sign up, they request an absentee ballot. I immediately get an email the following morning who all has requested it."
The state's plan also calls for early in-person voting to begin on the week of Oct. 13. McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs hopes to start even sooner.
"We really would like to be opened up the whole month of October," said Griggs.
As for Election Day, county election officials will decide the polling sites, but the State Board of Elections, Adams, and Beshear must approve each plan. In addition, every county must have at least one voting "super-center" where everyone from the county can go to vote, regardless of precinct.
"The voting 'super center,' as they called it, that was, I have to say, that was kind of a surprise to me because I had not heard that mentioned before," said Griggs. "Because we had kind of looked over — got out our precinct maps — and trying to combine some precincts. Because, like I said, we know we cannot open up all 54 precincts. Kind of what we had in mind was around 11 precincts."
As for where McCracken County's "super center" would be, Griggs said: "It's still early yet, but I'm thinking a that probably down here at the courthouse."
In addition, voters who could not get driver's licenses or photo ID's due to the pandemic can still cast their ballots if they sign a document explaining their situation.
"It's a great call to say, 'Listen, we got to have some common sense at this time,'" Williams said.
The state's plan says as soon as the polls close on Election Day, each county must tally all ballots it has received as of 6 p.m. and report the results before the day is over.