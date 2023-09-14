WEST KENTUCKY — Voter registration is up slightly in west Kentucky ahead of the November election. Local county clerks are encouraging those who haven't registered to vote yet to do it before the Oct. 10 deadline.
Registration has been up statewide, according to the secretary of state's office, and McCracken County Clerk Jamie Huskey said she has noticed a local increase as well.
"Our numbers are up a little bit. We have currently 58,293 registered voters that are eligible to vote for the general election," Huskey said.
Husky credits the increase to interest in the the gubernatorial election.
"This is a governor's race, so I feel like we're going to have a good outturn," Huskey said.
Ballard County Clerk Katie Mercer said the number of registered voters is "well steady," in her county, with 6,283 people eligible to vote there.
Graves County currently has 26,173 registered voters, and Marshall County has 25,785 registered voters.
The deadline for voter registration is 4 p.m. on Oct. 10, and the county clerks continue to encouraging citizens to register. They said each vote is important and can make a difference.
"Everybody wants, needs their voice to be heard, and you can't complain if you don't get out and vote," Huskey said. "I have seen races be determined by one or two votes, so it does make an impact."
People can register to vote in person at their local county clerk's office or online at govote.ky.gov.
This year, citizens will vote for governor, secretary of state, attorney general, auditor, treasurer and agricuture commissioner.
Election Day is Nov. 7.
Absentee ballots are available for people who are planning on being out of town. The portal is open to apply for an absentee ballot from Sept. 23 to Oct. 24.
The McCracken County Courthouse is offering in-person absentee voting for those who cannot vote on Nov. 7.
"We have an absentee, in-person voting, and those dates are Nov. 2 through Nov. 4. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. here at the courthouse," Huskey said.
Western Kentucky is still in need of poll workers. Anyone interested can apply at govote.ky.gov.
Poll workers will not miss their chance to vote. They can vote at the McCracken County Courthouse from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, excluding Saturday and Sunday.