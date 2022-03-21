PADUCAH — It is time to start thinking about May primary elections. Monday was the deadline for Kentucky counties to find precinct officers.
Some county clerks in west Kentucky tell us they have enough officers. Others, like McCracken County, still have spots to fill.
However, McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs said she's not worried. Her office has taken steps to make the process more efficient, and she stresses that, even after fallout of the 2020 presidential election, the role of precinct officer is still a safe and rewarding job.
"Sometimes there's so much out there on the internet and social media, and I think sometimes they don't want to get involved in all. They think there's controversies, but with Kentucky elections there's nothing tied to the internet. They're very safe and secure," said Griggs.
Griggs said they still need to add more officers, and they can do so as long as those individuals can make the training. She said McCracken County will use fewer locations, so they don't need to find as many workers.
"That will make it easier," said Griggs. "Normally we use 250, but this makes it so we only need about 160."
Brad Shepley is one of the chief precinct officers.
"You want to make sure there are free and fair elections," said Shepley.
He still has a few spots on his roster.
"I was requested to come up with 90, and I've got 15 more to go," he said. "Normally people love to talk about working the poles. It's an older group, mostly retirees, but we are getting some younger folks."
He said it is a rewarding job.
"It is not a big pay, but it's a civic duty," he said.
Griggs agrees. It's all about empowering people.
"It's one of the most rewarding things I do with my job. Holding elections is what gives people a voice," said Griggs.
In a recent study from Brennan Center, 95% of local election officials agreed that social media is responsible for spreading false information, and 64% believe the spread of false information about elections has made their job more dangerous.
Meanwhile, 1 in 5 local election officials said they are “very” or “somewhat unlikely” to continue serving through 2024. Another 1 in 6 report experiencing threats.