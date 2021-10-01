MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Local 6 has learned that McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones may throw his hat in the ring for county attorney.
Jones was first elected as a commissioner on the McCracken County Fiscal Court in 2018. He is also an attorney with the law firm Boehl, Stopher and Graves.
Friday night, he sent us a statement that reads: "The job of county commissioner has been a fulfilling experience — truly a fun job. I will carefully consider whether to seek reelection or to ask the residents of McCracken County for the job of County Attorney. I will decide by October 15, 2021."
The statement comes after current McCracken County Attorney Sam Clymer on Friday announced he will not seek reelection.
Also on Friday, local attorney Cade Foster announced his candidacy for the job.