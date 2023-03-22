MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — It has been nearly three weeks since an EF-2 tornado struck the Freemont area of McCracken County. The county’s part of the cleanup process wrapped up on Wednesday. Crews have finished clearing debris and power lines that took a direct hit.
The power lines have been replaced and the roads have reopened, but there’s still more cleanup work ahead for the church and homes in the area.
Lisa Garrett with Freemont Baptist Mission Church is glad to see the progress, but she knows for the church, the cleanup efforts are only beginning.
"The rebuilding process is strictly up in the air, waiting on insurance to see exactly what they're going to do, so right now that's just an unsettled matter for all us, what's going to happen to us," Garrett said.
The uncertainty is making her uneasy, but she knows it could be worse.
"Some are trying to go ahead and exist in their damaged homes. Our church is damaged, but we're existing and we're blessed a whole lot more than others, because this is a big building. We had a place to go temporarily. I don't know how long that temporary is going to be," she said.
The church had to move its normal services to a smaller room, but the location change is not stopping them from worshiping together.
"We've been in a tent before, so we're not worried about that. We'll have church. We'll worship somewhere, someway, somehow, but we feel like it's important we do it right here on the property," Garrett said.
The church wants the community to know despite the damage, they are still standing together as a proverbial shelter from the storm.
"We lean on each other for support. When one of us is down, the other one is building up,” Garrett said. “That's how church works."
The Sunday after the tornado, Freemont Baptist Mission had its worship service in the parking lot. They've since moved into a smaller room inside the church. Garrett also said they are still looking to grow their congregation even through this tough time.