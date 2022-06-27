PADUCAH- The E-911 Center and outdoor sports complex remain in limbo as McCracken County and the city of Paducah have yet to sign inter-local agreements. County leaders reviewed where they stand on both projects at their meeting, on Monday.
The county and the city are still negotiating on the official agreements. The main point from county leaders is that 911 and the sports complex are separate projects and they feel the projects should be handled as such.
E-911 lies on the back step of the courthouse, and at the front of city hall, with the two governments having yet to meet anywhere in the middle on the project. McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer says one project shouldn't delay the other.
"It was never contemplated that the sports complex would be on hold until we could decide on the 911," Clymer said. "The 911 is certainly at least weeks off, and may very well be months off."
Commissioner Bill Bartleman says the sports complex needs to get underway if they want to get it built on the current timeline.
"When the Chairmen of the 911 was here, at I think our last meeting or the meeting before, he said it will probably be December before they know exactly what the project's going to entail and we can't wait until December to do the sports complex," Bartleman exclaimed. "That's going to take us, probably we'll lose two construction seasons or two operating seasons if we have to wait that long."
Clymer also issued a reminder that the longer the wait goes on, the more money they miss out on collecting as revenue.
"We're paying $50,000 a month in direct loss on this, waiting for this agreement to go forward. Obviously the longer the delay, with each month we delay, on the back end we are losing $3 million in estimated economic benefit to our community both city and county and really regionally," Clymer said.
Commissioner Eddie Jones, who serves on the joint city-county 911 Committee, says they are still looking at the necessary repairs that need to be made to the 911 center console as well as the radio system. Both are crucial in getting the center up and running at proper operating standard.
The current goal is to have the sports complex open by 2024.