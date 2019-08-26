MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY - We are tracking your tax dollars.
After weeks of McCracken County leaders talking about the financial crisis they're in, the Fiscal Court plans to hire a new employee at their regular Monday night meeting.
The agenda says the new hire is an office clerk for the judge executive at a $25,000 salary.
They currently have one woman working in that position. Vicky Potts answers about 1,100 phone calls a month.
"It's really a daunting task for one person," Judge Executive Craig Clymer said. He says there used to be three people doing her job a many years ago.
Potts also helps with research for big projects in the county as well as a long list of other duties. She does a lot.
That's why Clymer is hiring a new office clerk. It was listed in the consent agenda for their regular meeting.
Cara Dotson will work in his office for $25,000 a year.
"People will criticize and say 'I thought you didn't have any money. What're you doing hiring somebody?'," Clymer said. "But we're a relatively large county. $30 million budget. To spend $25,000 on somebody that will make us more productive I think is a smart move."
The county commissioners agree. Bill Bartleman says they need efficiency. Jeff Parker says it's necessary. Eddie Jones says they've got to spend money in some areas in order to provide services to the tax payers.
Clymer says with all the commotion happening by his current office in the courthouse plus the new employee, he'll be moving down the hall to a new office. It's a space that hasn't been used in years.
They renovated this space. While the furniture is second hand, some coming from other offices and other pieces coming from their own homes, the floors had to be redone. That cost $3,050.
New paint cost $100.
"We're strapped for money, but we've got to operate. We've got to operate at a high level," Clymer explained.
While the county is still struggling with money, the county leaders say they have a duty to serve you.
County leaders say they're also planning to hire a grant writer by the end of the year. They don't have a salary set yet, but county leaders say by spending money on this position, they will be able to find more revenue for the county via grants.
