MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Many jails make money on state inmates, because the state pays for those inmates to be housed in county jails when prisons are overpopulated.

One McCracken County commissioner says if they could house more state inmates, it could help with the county's financial issues.

We've been reporting on McCracken County's $900,000 budget shortfall.

Commissioner Eddie Jones says if they housed more state inmates, the jail could possibly make money for the county.

There are currently 124 inmates in jail on pretrial with $1,500 bail or less. That means they are only charged, not convicted, and are behind bars because they can't afford to pay bail.

The county, which means the taxpayer, pays for them while they sit behind bars. That costs about $40 a day, which adds up to about $1.8 million a year.

"I can just assure you that you don't get a $1,500 bail unless somebody has determined that you are not a danger to society or your bail would be much higher," Jones says.

It's a problem that Jones and McCracken County Jailer David Knight want people to know about.

"Is the confinement worth it to what it's costing us in the end?" Jones asks.

There are more than 600 inmates in McCracken County Jail. The cells are full, but only about half of the inmates are state or federal inmates (281 inmates), which leaves the county taxpayers to pay for the rest.

Again, 124 of those are not convicted and are sitting in jail because they can't pay bail. They cost the county millions.

Knight says those expenses affect what the county can spend on other things.

"We have to have a jail. Constitutional requirements say we have to, but we don't have to have parks. We don't have to have a lot of the other services the county provides," Knight says. "So it does come to it that they will have to either raise taxes or cut other expenses."

They're identifying the problem, but the solution would be up to the judicial system. Judges are in charge of deciding bail and how fast cases move through the system.

McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer says he thinks a solution could be to get rid of the money bail system entirely. He plans to set up a meeting with the local judges to talk to them about this issue and hopefully find a solution.