PADUCAH — County Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to pay the full cost of Paducah Convention Center roof repairs ahead of AQS QuiltWeek, concluding a weeks-long disagreement about whether the City of Paducah should partially reimburse the county for the cost.
The vote was held during Monday's McCracken County Fiscal Court budget meeting.
According to Local 6 multi-media journalist Blaine McDonald, County Commissioner Craig Clymer explained $2 million in revenue from the transient room tax would be set aside to fund the repairs.
As Local 6 reported in March, the 30-year-old convention center roof has seen better days. With a lifespan of only 20 years — and recent storm-damage making its mark — repairing the roof has become a major priority in anticipation of AQS Quiltweek.
On March 28, city leaders said they would not pay for half the cost of the needed repairs. Mayor George Bray said the county's 2% transient room tax should be used for the repairs. But County Judge Executive Craig Clymer said the city should pay based on an interlocal cooperation compact made over 20 years ago.
The county says they will not pay to repair the section of roof above the Showroom Lounge, which is owned by the city.