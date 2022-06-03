PADUCAH — Police arrested a man and woman in Paducah on Friday after investigators say the woman attacked her grandmother and stole money from her before fleeing the scene of the attack with the man.
The Paducah Police Department says 28-year-old Linzee A. Mills was in her grandmother's home on North 6th Street Friday morning, and the two were arguing about money when Mills hit her grandmother over the head with a tire iron and stole more than $1,200 cash from her.
Police say Mills ran out of the house and got into her car, where her boyfriend, 31-year-old Cardell T. Copeland, was waiting. The grandmother went outside to try to retrieve her money. That's when police say Copeland pushed the woman away, and he and Mills fled the scene.
Officers say the grandmother collapsed in the yard, and a neighbor called the police. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a head injury.
Police obtained a search warrant for Mills' home on College Avenue. When they served the warrant around 3 p.m. Friday, they found Mills and Copeland there and arrested them. Mills is charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault, and Copeland is charged with complicity to first-degree robbery.
The two will be jailed in the McCracken County Jail.