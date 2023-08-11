The McCracken County Sherriff’s Office arrested a couple on Thursday, August 10, on multiple charges following a drug investigation.
According to a news release from MCSO, Patrol Deputy, Jason Armstrong, tried to stop a vehicle allegedly involved with drug trafficking at an apartment near Reidland.
When Deputy Armstrong got out of his car, the vehicle fled, and he chased after it. The vehicle reportedly ran into a fence near the 4th Street and Husbands Street intersection in Paducah. The driver, Anthony Farmer, 25, then ran away from the scene, but was caught by Deputy Armstrong.
Deputies reportedly found a passenger, Tori Bowen, 33, inside the vehicle as well as drugs and drug paraphernalia.
They also found a bag that was thrown from the vehicle with 185 grams of crystal meth and a digital scale inside.
Detectives got a search warrant for the couple’s apartment. During their search they found more meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and money believed to be from illegal drug sales. In total detectives found 320 grams of crystal meth and more than $3,000 of suspected drug money.
Farmer and Bowen were both arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Deputy Jailers say they found additional meth and drug paraphernalia on Bowen that was concealed in an undergarment.
At the time of their arrest, Farmer was on felony parole for drug trafficking and Bowen was on felony diversion for complicity to methamphetamine trafficking.
Farmer was charged with failure to signal, 1 degree fleeing or evading the police in a vehicle, 1 degree wanton endangerment, 1 degree fleeing or evading the police on foot, tampering with physical evidence, 2 degree trafficking of methamphetamine, criminal mischief, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bowen was charged with tampering with physical evidence, 2 degree trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.