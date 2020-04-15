WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A husband and wife from Ozark, Illinois, were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Williamson County late Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday on Route 166, about half a mile south of Creal Springs, Illinois, according to the Williamson County Coroner's Office.
The couple — 79-year-old Orson Kramer and 81-year-old Judith Kramer — were driving southbound when a northbound pickup truck crossed the center line and hit their car head on, a news release from the coroner's office says. The husband and wife were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Williamson County Coroner Junior Burke.
Illinois State Police and the Williamson County Coroner's Office are continuing to investigate the collision.