MAYFEILD, KY — When checking into recovery, most people are looking for a better life away from drugs. But after being released from Recovery Works Mayfield, a couple says they were left with nothing and nowhere to turn.
"So just leave these bad dreams in the past. Jesus knows I'm a worrier, and this too shall pass." That's a note to self from Denise Lafferty in the early stages of her battle of addiction.
She says it's a battle best fought with people by her side. And for her, that's her husband, Steven Lafferty.
"I wouldn't be strong enough to be able to continue. I just, I would have just wanted to die," she says.
This is after they say they were left stranded by the place they were depending on the most: Recovery Works in Mayfield.
The two found themselves sleeping under doors, just hoping to find help.
"I can't believe it's even legal for them to even operate. The way that they tell, they use abandoning people as a means of punishment, and how they actually really literally do that," says Steven.
Steven says they are both around 30 days sober and were released from the facility because of complaints about their religion. Denise says trying to stay strong in their recovery when being treated like this has been hard.
"Eventually you're going to end up doing it, You know like, I mean I know I don't ever want to do it again, but people out in the streets , oh well I'm already out here I might as well and nothing is changing, you kind of give up hope. You know, you fall right back into that," she says.
It's an experience Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden says he has heard too many times.
"The business model, the way that whole system is supposed to work, too many people are falling through the cracks. Too many people are leaving there not getting any assistance whatsoever," says Hayden.
Hayden sent a four-page letter to the rehabilitation center's headquarters last November. In the letter, he lays out each complaint in connection to the center. He was met with a short response with promises of change that he says has yet to happen.
"This is from experience. This is from interviewing many, many people that have left there that the facility, in essence, washes their hands on the client," Hayden says.
Thanks to a local church, the couple is in a hotel for now. They say they have jobs lined up in the morning, and they’re hopeful to stay clean as their journey progresses.