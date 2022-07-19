PADUCAH — Inflation prices are hitting hard and many households are struggling to make ends meet. With that in mind, here are a few practical tips that might just save you money on your next trip to the store.
Couponing and Loyalty Programs Some stores allow you to stack in-store coupons with coupons from the manufacturer of the product you're buying, allowing you to use two coupons on the same product.
Not all stores offer coupon-stacking, and stores do have the final say when it comes to accepting coupons. Most coupon policies require coupons to be printed, scannable, and unexpired.
Loyalty programs vary by store, but signing up for a loyalty program may give you access to online coupons, "points" that are redeemable for cash-back or money off of a purchase, and access to special deals.
Couponing is a tried-and-true way to save money at the store. Some people even do "Extreme Couponing," as depicted in the TLC show, but extreme couponers can spend 20 or more hours a week planning.
Instead of obsessing, try to spend a little bit of time planning out your grocery trips ahead of time.
Check out deals at your local stores and plan meals around what's on sale or what you have a coupon for.
The 'Krazy Coupon Lady' offers some great advice on couponing, with a whole website devoted to finding deals. Check out her coupon beginner's guide here.
Honey is a free browser extension which works on Chrome, Safari, Firefox, or Opera. According to their website, the extension automatically finds applicable coupons or promo codes online when you add an item to your cart.
Going out to eat? Many popular dine-in restaurants and fast food establishments offer digital coupons on their apps or give you redeemable points for purchases.
You can find deals at McDonalds, Buffalo Wild Wings, Applebee's, Chili's, Chipotle, and more.
Before you go, try downloading the relevant app to see what offers they have available.
Cash Back
Cash back is an easy way for you to save at the store, incrementally. When combined with coupons, cash-back offers can make a big difference in your final grocery bill!
Many store loyalty programs, such as CVS's, Kroger's, and Walgreens', offer cash back deals on their apps, similar to digital coupons. You can clip them and they automatically apply to your purchase or build up until redeemable.
You can also get cash-back with the help of apps. The most popular app for this purpose is called Ibotta, and it's used by over 35 million people, according to their website.
Remember before downloading and using apps like Ibotta, it's a good idea to read through their privacy policy. They may sell your anonymized data to other companies, but many companies allow you to opt out of data sharing or selling.
Plenty of credit cards offer cash-back on purchases. If you have a credit card, be sure to check if they offer cash-back on certain kinds of purchases.
These are just a few tips to help you save money at the store. There are lots of other things you can do to help you spend less, including: meal-prepping, buying in bulk, avoiding the store when you're hungry, eating less meat, switching to store brands, and shopping multiple stores to get the best deals.