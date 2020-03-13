KENTUCKY -- The Kentucky Supreme Court is changing how the justice system works in the state due to the coronavirus.
The following measures will be implemented Monday, March 16, to Friday, April 10.
- All in-person appearances for civil and criminal dockets will be canceled with exceptions for emergency matters, domestic violence hearings, and evidentiary hearings in criminal cases.
- Judges are encouraged to use telephonic or video technology for all necessary hearings, including arraignments and mental health hearings.
- All civil trials, hearings, and motions will be postponed and rescheduled for a later date.
- Any civil trial or hearing currently in progress will be continued or completed at the discretion of the presiding judge.
- Attempts will be made to reschedule all criminal trials, subject to a defendant's right to a speedy trial.
- Small claims, eviction, juvenile, probate, traffic, and guardianship cases will be continued with the exception of emergency matters and hearings required to be held.
- Judges will issues summonses instead of bench warrants or notices of failure to appear.
- Courtroom attendance will be limited to attorneys, parties, and necessary witnesses.
- A case involving an attorney or party that is sick or in the high-risk category will be rescheduled.
- Jurors who are sick, caring for someone who is sick, or in the high-risk category will have their jury service postponed to a later date.
- New juror orientation will be suspended.
- Existing jury panels may be extended at the discretion of the court.
- Attorneys are encouraged to use e-filing.