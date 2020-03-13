WEST KENTUCKY — Courthouses are limiting public access because of COVID-19. The Kentucky Supreme Court issued an order canceling all public appearances for court.
In Graves County, no circuit court cases will be heard between March 16 and April 10, except for emergencies. Attorneys are asked to find a suitable date to reschedule. For district court, arraignments for people already in jail will be Monday and Wednesday at 10 am. Preliminary hearings for those in jail will be Wednesday at 1 pm. All bench trials for monday will be continued. The circuit court clerk's office will be open during normal business hours.
Marshall and Calloway County Chief Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is closing the Marshall County and Calloway County judicial buildings for all non-essential business.
Jameson says required court hearings will still happen, but all other nonessential business will not happen unless pre-approved by the circuit clerk's office. All staff will still be there to answer phones and questions from the public.
In McCracken County, all in-person court appearances will be canceled. Emergency matters, domestic violence hearings, and evidence hearings in criminal cases are the only exceptions.