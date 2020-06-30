HENRY COUNTY, TN — A court date is set for three suspects, who investigators say kept a toddler in a cage as well as had hundreds of abused animals.
Tuesday morning at the Henry County, Tennessee, Jail, Heather Scarbrough, T.J. Brown, and his father Charles Brown, were arraigned.
The judge read them their charges via a video call. Their most serious charge is aggravated child abuse, which carries a 15 to 60 year prison sentence if they're convicted.
They all face aggravated animal cruelty, manufacture of marijuana, and other charges as well.
None of them are able to post bond. The judge appointed them attorneys and set the court date for July 14.
Last Thursday, deputies found a one-and-a-half year old boy in a cage at the suspects' home. Investigators say the cage was near snakes, including a 10-foot-long boa constrictor.
The department of child services placed the boy in safe care. Investigators also found 56 dogs, plus dozens of chickens, rabbits, and other animals at the home, as well as hundreds of rodents.
Animal Rescue Corps took in most of the animals and says the suspects have surrendered all of them.