BENTON, KY — United States District Court documents show a Benton, Kentucky, man participating in the Jan. 6 riot at Capitol Hill.
The court documents explain a Washington D.C. Metro Police Officer was assaulted on Jan. 6 during the riots on Capitol Hill. The documents say the officer was kicked, struck with poles, and stomped on by several individuals. The documents claim officer also had his helmet ripped off his head had his baton, gas mask and MPD issued cell phone stolen from him, and was maced once his mask was ripped off.
The court document also shows numerous pictures and video links showing Clayton Ray Mullins participating in the assault of the officer mentioned above.
Numerous videos and pictures of Mullins assaulting the officer were posted on Twitter, primarily under the hashtag #seditionhunters, which lead to the hashtag #slickback to trend in relation to the style in which Mullins wore his hair.
The videos showing Mullins assaulting the officer were also posted on YouTube.
In one video, you can see Mullins near the left/center of the screen leaning over a handrail making multiple attempts to grab an officer's leg. Around the 25 second mark, you can see Mullins successfully grab the officer's leg, leading to the officer being dragged down the stairs around the 40 second mark.
The court documents shows similar footage from officer body cameras and twitter posts.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed a Benton, Kentucky, man was arrested on several federal charges in connection to the U.S. Capitol riots.
In a tweet — the Louisville FBI office only identified the Benton man arrested as Clayton Ray Mullins and confirmed he was arrested yesterday.
A 52-year old man with the same name was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail last night at about 8 p.m. by federal agents.
This is a photo of the 52 year old man currently in the McCracken County Jail named Clayton Ray Mullins.
His arrest information only list that he was arrested on a federal warrant.
The United States District Court for The Western District of Kentucky has not scheduled a first appearance yet.
The Louisville FBI Office has not returned our request of comment, but said in a tweet Tuesday that Mullins was expected to appear in federal court Wednesday.
The McCracken County Clerk says they’ll know around 3 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. when his scheduled Zoom hearing will be.
McCracken County Sheriff’s confirmed they had no knowledge of the arrest or the investigation.
You can see Mullins' full criminal complaint from the United States District Court in the PDF below: