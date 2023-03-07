MURRAY, KY — One local lawmaker is under the microscope for posts he liked on his Twitter account containing sexual imagery, as he's sponsoring a bill focused on material deemed "harmful to minors."
A report from the Kentucky Lantern says Kentucky State Sen. Jason Howell, Murray's state representative, liked several posts and followed multiple accounts showing obscene images. The report from the news agency claims that as of May of 2021, there were at least 20 tweets in his "like" history showing things like sex and nudity. The report also shows his account has followed sexually suggestive Twitter accounts of a similar nature in the past. All of this has been going on for nearly two years, even after a reporter initially questioned him about them in 2021. At the time, Howell claimed his account was hacked and efforts were made to change his password. Still, some of the sexually explicit tweets have not been un-liked and can still be found on his page.
All of this is happening while Howell sponsors Senate Bill 5. It would give parents a process to file complaints challenging materials and events in school districts that are, "harmful to minors." In the bill, harmful to minors is defined as visual depictions, simulations, or descriptions of sexual acts. School districts would have 30 days to hear appeals from parents.
The editor's note of the Kentucky Lantern article relies, in part, on content author Liam Niemeyer gathered while working as a reporter for WKMS. That's the NPR affiliated station operated by Murray State University.
So, why didn't WKMS publish the report?
Former WKMS Station Manager Chad Lampe testified before the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission last year in former Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson's misconduct hearing. Lampe provided insight on Murray State University leadership pressuring the WKMS editorial process. The revelations came when JCC member, Judge Glenn Acree, questioned Lampe.
"And would it be fair to say that what concerned you more wasn't so much somebody who was the subject of a story trying to stop it. You said that was regular. But what was affecting to you was that the administration was letting it affect them at influencing you and your decision making?" Acree asked Lampe during the hearing.
"That's fair. Yeah, that's a fair assessment," Lampe responded.
Later on in the hearing, Judge Mitch Perry asked Lampe about the university administration's actual control, or perceived control of the newsroom.
"In some cases I believe that, um, um, in some cases the administration feel as though they may have control over the content of the newsroom," Lampe explained during the October hearing. "But if it's truly a newsroom they should not have control over the content that comes out, um, because journalists are working in the public interest."
We asked Lampe on Tuesday to expand further on the testimony he gave at the hearing. Specifically, we asked him to go into more detail about MSU administrators' involvement in coverage and editorial decisions, and whether university administration influenced which stories aired on WKMS. However, Lampe declined to go on the record with us.