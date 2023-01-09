FRANKFORT, KY — Three justices are being formally sworn-in to Kentucky's Supreme Court during the first Court Week of 2023.
Chief Justice Laurance B. VanMeter was sworn in Monday afternoon after being elected to the position by his fellow justices. According to a release from the Supreme Court of Kentucky, VanMeter — as the administrative head — will be responsible for the state court system's operation during his four year term. He is the justice for the 5th Supreme Court District and is succeeding retired Chief Justice John D. Minton.
On Tuesday, VanMeter will swear in Justice Bisig, who will succeed retired Justice Lisabeth T. Hughes in the 4th Supreme Court District. She was reportedly serving as a Jefferson Circuit Court judge when she was elected to the Supreme Court.
On Wednesday, Justice Thompson will take the oath for the 2nd Supreme Court District, succeeding Chief Justice Minton. He was reportedly serving as a Court of Appeals judge when he was elected.