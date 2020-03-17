I can’t imagine anyone ever saying planning a funeral is comfortable or normal. Fifteen years ago I planned my dad's and then 26 days later I plan my mom's, nothing was comfortable or normal about that.
Here we are in 2020 and my wife’s daddy, Chester, passed away.
For a man who I only knew 14 years, he was always busy. He was either busy on the lawnmower, working in his garden, moving things around in his garage, or sitting in his chair thinking about what he was going to do tomorrow, but he was always busy. He loved his family and loved having them around.
Nearing 90 years old, his health was gradually declining, although I’d still say he was healthier than most people 10 to 15 years younger...until dementia came calling.
My wonderful mother-in-law, Sue is 90. The woman loves to laugh, and to see her in this predicament was truly heartbreaking.
It was decided to put Chester in a nursing home because, although Chester‘s mind might be slipping, it was still busy, meaning he wouldn’t sit still. That wheelchair went all over the house but because he didn’t have his freedom anymore, frustration set in. He didn’t know he shouldn’t drive. He didn’t know he would fall if he stood up. He didn’t know it was 2020.
Visits to the nursing home were sad, but sometimes rather entertaining. All the family did their part to visit, entertain, and spend time with Chester. We were greeted with smiles hugs and the strangest stories ever.
That is until the coronavirus pandemic. I was able to visit on Saturday and Sunday. My wife and her 3 sisters visited on Monday, the last day anyone was allowed to visit.
The last day we would see him alive.
The last time, due to a virus infecting thousand across the world.
No, no one in the family, no one in the nursing home, no one in the community, no one in the region was diagnosed with the virus, but because of precautionary measures, and fear, we were no longer allowed to visit Chester.
We got our updates about Chester through the wonderful staff at Calvert City Convalescent home. Their descriptions were the only way we knew Chester’s progress. From being sleepy, to staying awake all night to falling out of his wheelchair, that’s the only update we could get.
That was it until we got a phone call saying we needed to get to the nursing home as soon as we could.
That was Saturday, four days after the “lockdown”.
By the time any of the family got there, Chester was gone.
Because of this sickness and the precautionary measures, Chester died alone.
Sad.
Heartbreaking.
But it only gets more uncomfortable from here.
Sue as I said is 90. She’s a high risk target for the virus. Add in that she has severe asthma, and she could be the poster child for whom these precautions hit first.
With 11 grandkids and five great grandkids, family are coming from all over. Many of these cities had confirmed cases of the illness. Although healthy, most of the family didn’t seem to worry, but for a 90 year old asthmatic, it is quite the roller coaster.
Sue didn’t travel out of the house much to begin with, just for the occasional dinner or local high school basketball game. She was comfortable, safe, in the confines of her home that she and Chester had built 50 something years ago.
The governor of our Commonwealth and neighboring governors are giving daily updates which is keeping the information flowing, but for some, it’s increasing fears. Sue is one of those people.
Being pulled out of her comfort zone losing her husband of nearly 70 years, planning his funeral, and then worried about what family and friends might bring to a funeral home has totally tossed her world upside down.
The norm has been funerals lasting a day, sometimes two.
This week hasn’t been normal.
The family has decided to do a two hour visitation with a quick service.
But as the plans appeared on obituary pages and social media, it was those two hours that filled Sue with concern. The hugs the kisses, the intrusion of the 6 foot personal space everyone’s talking about, has now turned into a danger zone.
For this moment, when it should be a time of acknowledgment of appearance and thoughtful words, Sue found herself looking at this as walking a tight rope with no safety net.
Family and friends from towns in the Midwest called to say they would be there. Family and friends from towns with confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
Family and friends who are coming to pay their respects to Chester and Sue are pawns in this awful tug of war between normal and precaution.
Does sue stay at the funeral, does she leave early, do we call this shortened tribute off?
Chesters nickname is Chatter, because he loved to tell stories, his stories, others’ stories. Shouldn’t we allot time to hear other folks to tell their stories about him?
We’re mulling over the idea of Sue going early to say her goodbyes, without the warm hugs from friends or kisses from family not seen in awhile. Without hearing the wonderful stories of a man that Sue literally grew up with.
And spending the last moments of her husbands funeral like her husbands last moments...home alone....because of this virus.
So here we are, deciding if folks will understand if Sue isn’t there. Wondering if it’s safe to even have this life ending tribute.
Wondering, if this is the the new normal.
It definitely is uncomfortable.