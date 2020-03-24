CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO -- The first positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Department says the patient is a 60-year-old man who is currently in isolation.
Public health officials are working to contact anyone who has had close contact with the patient.
The total number of confirmed cases in Missouri, as of Monday afternoon, is 183.
If you are concerned you may have the coronavirus, you can call the following hotline: 1-877-435-8411. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.