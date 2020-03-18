JACKSON COUNTY, IL — A Jackson County, Illinois, woman has tested positive for COVID-19, the county's health department confirms.
In a news release, the Jackson County Health Department says the woman, who is in her 50s, is doing well. The release says the woman is doing well and is in isolation at her home.
The woman is the first lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 case in Jackson County. It's believed that the woman came into contact with the novel coronavirus during a recent trip to another state, the health department says.
The patient is not allowed to leave her home until she is well and no longer contagious, the release says.
The Jackson County Board has issued a disaster proclamation Wednesday regarding the novel coronavirus. The proclamation says it is "necessary and appropriate to make additional resources within Jackson County available to ensure the effects of COVID-19 are mitigated and minimized and that residents and visitors in Jackson County remain safe and secure."
Read the full news release from the health department:
Read the full disaster proclamation from the Jackson County board: