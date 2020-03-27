WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN — A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Weakley County, Tennessee, the county's mayor says.
Addressing the community in a Facebook video, Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum said the state department of health notified the county of the local case Friday afternoon.
The mayor did not include any identifying details about the patient, but said that person is "recovering comfortably and resting in quarantine."
In his statement about the novel coronavirus case, the mayor writes that "We must work together to protect each other and the health care community." Bynum encourages Weakley County residents to call their doctor first if they have respiratory symptoms, writing "Do not go to the Emergency Room or to your personal physician without first calling them to report your symptoms."
The mayor also writes that everyone in the community must continue practicing social distancing. "I truly cannot emphasize this point enough: it is personal responsibility that will slow the spread of this virus," adding that people should "stay home and avoid contact with others during this time to prevent potential exposure. Wash your hands. If you are feeling bad, stay at home."
This is the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Weakley County.
The state health department had previously reported a case there on Tuesday, but later sent our a correction saying that was the result of a data entry error.
Read Bynum's full statement: