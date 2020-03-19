WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL -- The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has confirmed that a Williamson County woman has tested positive for COVID-19.
The woman, who is in her 50's, is doing well and is at home on isolation. She is believed to have be exposed through recent travel to another state.
Public health officials are speaking with people who may have been in contact with her before she was diagnosed.
This is the second confirmed case of coronavirus in southern Illinois. Another case was confirmed in Jackson County on Wednesday.
The total number of confirmed cases in Illinois is now at 288.
Those in Illinois with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information.