WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN -- After the Tennessee Department of Health reported that a COVID-19 case was confirmed in Weakley County, the agency now says that was an error.
After the Tennessee Department of Health reported to its website that there was a case in Weakley County, Mayor Jake Bynum reached out to Local 6 saying that was not correct.
When Local 6 reached out to the state agency, we were first told that there was a positive test in Weakley County. But later Tuesday afternoon, Tennessee Department of Health Communication Director Shelley Walker said that was incorrect, and there are currently no confirmed cases in Weakley County.
Walker said a data entry error is to blame for the mix up.
"The case reported for Weakley County yesterday was the result of a data entry error," Walker wrote. "We are currently not showing any confirmed COVID-19 cases among Weakley County residents. This is a rapidly evolving situation, and we are sifting through data from both our state laboratory as well as the multitude of private laboratories now testing for COVID-19. We apologize for the discrepancy and continue working to improve this process as we strive to gather and provide as much data as possible, as quickly as possible."
If you are concerned you may have the coronavirus, you can call the following hotline: 1-833-556-2476. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.