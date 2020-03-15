FRANKFORT, KY -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says there are now 21 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.
One out of the 21 people who have gotten COVID-19 in Kentucky is already fully recovered. That patient is a 27-year-old female.
Gov. Beshear says another patient is in poor health, but he would not go into detail on that person's age or county location.
Beshear asks Kentuckians to NOT fly or go on a cruise, despite the good deals. He says we are looking at weeks of this and potentially longer school closures, so don’t remake plans just yet.
He also addressed concerns about food shortages and says people should not buy so much in bulk that their neighbors cannot get what they need. He says he has a phone call planned with major stores in Kentucky tomorrow to discuss the issue.
More so, after attending a recent event in Louisville where someone who attended later tested positive, Gov. Beshear tested negative on Saturday and is not showing any symptoms.
He will have another conference tomorrow at 9 a.m. ET.