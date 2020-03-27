PADUCAH — It's fair to say things are different with social distancing measures in place. Parks are closed and parking lots are empty. People are still trying to live their lives with social distancing.
A group of friends stood 6 feet apart while fishing at Noble Park's pond on Friday.
"First time I've been outside," said Drake Stepter.
His friend, Ryan Garner, echoed the same sentiment. He said in general he's been. "just staying in the house."
While they were adapting to the new social norms, Paducah's mayor said the city is observing too many people, too close together.
"Our parks are busy. The weather is beautiful. But we are still seeing a lot of clustering happening, and groups congregating out there in our parks," Mayor Brandi Harless said. "Please, if you're not with someone from your immediate household, separate yourself."
The U.S. is officially the epicenter of COVID-19 around the globe. Doctors and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have warned us the number of cases will continue to go up.
"I don't know when we will see that number level off, " said Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Anita Ford-Fleenor, with Baptist Health Paducah. "We hope that the flattening of the curve we are all hearing about will occur and the numbers will level off a little bit before they go down."
In order for that number to eventually go down, everyone must continue to practice social distancing. Social distancing is an infection control action intended to stop or slow down the spread of COVID-19. The CDC recommends people stand at least 6 feet apart when permitted.
"The weather gets nicer and trying to get out, and we want people to get out. You still need to not play that pickup game of basketball or some contact type sport if you can avoid it," Ford-Fleenor said.
If you need a breath of fresh air, take a few steps away from your neighbor.
Harless said the city has had to shut down the basketball courts at Noble Park and close down the playgrounds, and the city will eventually close down the downtown transient boat dock.
The quicker people heed the restrictions in public places, the quicker we can get back to some sense of normalcy.