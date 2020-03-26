PADUCAH — Standardized testing, like SAT and ACT testing, is part of the college application process. Upcoming testing dates in April and May are being canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Universities are taking steps to accommodate students who are applying.
"Extending the scholarship deadlines, extending the application deadlines, and moving to virtual orientations and virtual tours," Eastern Kentucky University Interim President David McFaddin said during a Facebook live event with the Council on Postsecondary Education.
West Kentucky Community and Technical College Vice President of Student Services Emily Peck said it won't affect them as much as an open-access university.
"That doesn't necessarily mean it doesn't impact us. We do use those ACT scores and SAT scores for placement," Peck said. "And helping really guide and determine what students will take during their first semester and ongoing."
WKCTC already uses a different method.
"We have a placement test. It's under the KCTS guidelines, and also WKCTC guidelines," Peck said.
She thinks this is an important time for students and admissions councilors to have online access for easy communication.
"It's a wonderful opportunity for us to explore those different ways of: How do we utilize technology to really support our students, and our prospective students?" Peck said.
Peck's staff is working remotely, but that won't hinder the application process. You're still able to fill out an application for WKCTC online, and have the chance to speak with her staff.
I reached out to Murray State University to see if they have any changes. Murray State University spokesperson Shawn Touney said the college is having discussions about any changes they'll make to their admission standards.