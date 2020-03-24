PADUCAH -- The Baptist Health Foundation has set up an emergency assistance fund to help in the fight against COVID-19.
The money will be used to help everyone from patients to staff members.
Funds can be used to pay for testing costs, treatment, medications, supplies, patient assistance, employee assistance, and capital equipment needs.
The emergency assistance fund will help Baptist Health Paducah as well as other hospitals and doctor's offices under the Baptist Health umbrella.
