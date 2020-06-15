PADUCAH — American Red Cross says COVID-19 antibody testing is now available for all blood donors.
American Red Cross says for a limited time, the blood service will test all blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies as an additional health service to donors.
This testing will provide critical insight into whether donors may have possibly been exposed to this coronavirus.
Red Cross says the antibody test screens for antibodies in your blood, which are formed when fighting an infection, like COVID-19. The test assesses whether your immune system has responded to the infection, not if the virus is currently present.
The COVID-19 antibody test is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and may indicate if the donor's immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.
Red Cross says the service is not testing donors for COVID-19. If you feel unwell for any reason, postpone your donation.
Red Cross says if you believe you may have COVID-19, you should not donate blood until you are symptom free for 28 days and feeling well and healthy.
The blood service says the need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need.
