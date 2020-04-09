PADUCAH — For many women, pregnancy is both exciting and stressful. Several of you reached out to us sharing the challenges you're facing while being pregnant during a pandemic.
Several women told us it's making things more stressful. Prenatal classes are canceled or done virtually. They say their spouses are not allowed to come to their doctor's appointments.
Only one support person is allowed in the delivery room. No family is allowed either.
Local 6 spoke with a woman who is pregnant and an essential worker.
Tammy Coday is 35 weeks pregnant with her first child — a little boy they'll name Liam Nash.
"There's a lot of excitement, because we've tried forever to get pregnant," Coday said. "But there's also a lot of anxiety, nervousness."
Coday works at a local grocery store. She said it's scary being pregnant and working during this time.
"I don't know who I'm around," Coday said. "It's just, every day going into work, like, who am I going to run into today? And then am I going to get sick? What happens if I get sick?"
Coday's husband can't go to her appointments. He'll be there for the delivery, but her mother is not allowed.
"My mom's like my best friend," Coday said. "And we're just really close. And so the fact that she won't be there it's just, it is really hard."
Dr. Matthew Sublet said pregnant women should express how they're feeling with their health care providers.
"Don't be afraid to voice your concerns and talk to your doctor or your provider about them, because we can all do better if we talk about those issues," Sublet said.
For now, Coday is focusing on the positive and getting the nursery ready for her new bundle of joy.
Baptist Health Paducah is no longer holding prenatal classes. Instead, it's providing online resources for parents to be.
