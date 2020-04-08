UPDATE: The Southern Seven Health Department says the Illinois Department of Public Health is now not counting the COVID-19 case in Pulaski County.
The person had dual residency in another county outside the Southern Seven region.
Due to this, the Illinois Department of Public Health decided to transfer this case to the other county. That other county was not named.
This means that the number of confirmed cases in Pulaski County is now back to zero.
The person who tested positive is currently not in the area.
PULASKI COUNTY, IL — The first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Pulaski County, Illinois, Southern Seven Health Department announced Tuesday.
In a news release, the health department says the case is a woman in her 60s who has been notified and is in isolation.
Across the state, 1,287 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed Tuesday, bringing the total number of positive tests in Illinois to 13,549. To date, 380 deaths related to the virus have been confirmed in Illinois.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information. For all personal protective equipment donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.
Read the news release from the Southern Seven Health Department: