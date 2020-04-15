CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO — The total number of positive COVID-19 tests in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri, now stands at 32, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported Wednesday.
Of those cases, the public heath center says 11 people have recovered. In a news release, the public health center explains that recovered cases are those with "resolution of fever, improvement in respiratory symptoms and 14 days have passed since onset of symptoms."
The public health center says six of the county's cases have been hospitalized, while 26 have not.
One coronavirus-related death has been reported in the county.
Missourians with questions about the coronavirus can contact the state's hotline at 877-435-8411 or click here for the latest information from the state.