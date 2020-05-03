JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Jackson County, Illinois, Sunday, bringing the county's total number of cases to 147.
The new cases include a girl in her teens or pre-teens, three women in their 20s, a woman in her 30s, two women in their 40s and one woman in her 50s, as well as four men in their 40s. In a news release announcing the latest cases, the Jackson County Health Department says health officials believe all 12 caught the virus through contact with other known, local cases. The 12 individuals are being placed in isolation.
The health department says most people from Jackson County who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past two weeks are connected to workplaces outside Jackson County.
On Saturday, Jackson County Health Department Administrator Bart Hagston told Local 6 that dozens of Jackson County COVID-19 cases are employees of Gilster-Mary Lee Corporation, which operates food production plants in Randolph County, Illinois, and several others are people who live with Gilster-Mary Lee employees.
As of Sunday, the health department says 45 of the county's cases have been released from isolation in keeping with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information.
Read the full news release from the Jackson County Health Department: