SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois has recorded 4,014 new coronavirus cases, which is a one-day record high. The state also reported 144 new deaths Tuesday.
But Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state also received results on 29,000 coronavirus tests in the past 24 hours, so the new numbers should come as no surprise.
The Democratic governor also called on the General Assembly to convene and craft a budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
The coronavirus has kept lawmakers from the Capitol since early March and a decimated Illinois economy has put the state budget at least $7 billion in the hole.