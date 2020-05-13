FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky's COVID-19 case count surpassed 7,000 on Wednesday, as Gov. Andy Beshear announced 227 new cases during his daily briefing on the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Beshear said the state's case total now stands at 7,080; 31 of those are probable cases, and the rest are lab confirmed. As of Wednesday, 377 people are currently hospitalized because of the illness, and 215 are being treated in intensive care units.
The governor and Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack provided an update on the condition of a 10-year-old boy who was placed on a ventilator because of an inflammatory syndrome connected to the novel coronavirus disease. Beshear said the child was extubated Wednesday. Stack said the child, who was previously in dire condition, is no longer using the ventilator. Stack also gave an update on a 16 year old who was found to have the syndrome, saying the teen is no longer hospitalized. Stack said the teen has been sent home to continue recuperating.
The public health commissioner provided an update on that syndrome, which is being called pediatric multisymptom inflammatory syndrome, or PMIS. Stack said the rare illness appears about a month after a coronavirus infection. Children and teens with PMIS develop a fever, coupled with abdominal pain. PMIS patients also often have swollen hands, feet and lymph nodes.
The governor reported five additional deaths related to the virus, bringing the total number of lives lost to 326.
"These are five families and communities that are going to be grieving," Beshear said, encouraging Kentuckians to light their homes and businesses green in their memory, and encouraging churches across the state to ring their bells Thursday morning for those families.
The governor said 117,395 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Kentucky as of Wednesday, and 2,649 confirmed cases have recovered so far.