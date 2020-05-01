PADUCAH -- Voting in the Kentucky primary election is going to be different because of COVID-19. Checking your mail is going to be crucial in casting your vote in June.
The State Board of Elections shared their plan with all 120 county clerks on Friday.
"They're going to be sending out, they said, about three and a half million postcards to all the registered voters in Kentucky," said McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs.
The postcards are meant to help people prepare for a different looking election.
"It's going to be an all-mail election," said Griggs. "What they're going to do is send these postcards out explaining it, giving the phone number for people to call their county clerk's offices, and the state is going to set up an online portal where voters can request an absentee ballot."
Once you get your absentee ballot, all you'll need to do is pick your vote and send it back to your county clerk. Griggs' office is normally used to having 1,000 to 2,000 absentee ballots in large elections.
"We have about, I think, 54,000 registered voters in McCracken County. Of course, we know not everyone's going to vote," Griggs said. "But it's obviously going to be a much higher number that we're going to get in this time."
She says in-person voting isn't totally out of the question.
"For the ones that can't vote by mail, we're going to start in-person voting at the latest by June 8," Griggs said. "Hopefully maybe more around the first of June. Just so that we will be able to get those people in to vote that can't vote by a mail-in ballot."
The State Board of Elections and Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams are encouraging people to use mail-in ballots if possible to practice proper social distancing.
The Kentucky primary election will be held on June 23, 2020.