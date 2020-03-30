Covid-19 concerns threaten local couple's wedding plans

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — They met in middle school and then reconnected after divorces. Now, Michelle Martin and Michael Matthews are getting married.
"So, our date is May 16, 2020," says Martin. "Hopefully."
They've spent the last several months planning their perfect wedding. They've invested thousands of dollars. The invitations are out, and the vendors are booked. But now, because of COVID-19 concerns, there might not be a wedding.
As the pandemic continues, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to practice social distancing, and avoid gathering in groups of 10 or more.
"It's very real," says Martin. "It's very real. I don't want to cancel; I really don't. But we understand everybody's health and everybody's safety. We understand that 100 percent."
"My sister lives in Florida, and she's off work right now," says Matthews. "They shut her down, laid her off. So, is she going to have the gas money to get from Florida to here to be at the wedding? And, not only her but anybody else."
The ripple effect is real, even threatening local businesses helping with the big day.
"One of our venues is a newer venue," says Martin. "If that many people cancel, they could go out of business. So what says next year, if we have to reschedule for next year, they may not be in business due to this."
One option, Martin says, is to cut down their guest list from 200 to less than 10.
"We've already talked to some of our family and friends if we have to cancel, we kind of want to go ahead and do something just us," says Martin. "But at the same time, it hurt their feelings."
Martin says the whole situation is overwhelming, and it's putting their five-year plan in jeopardy.
"We wanted to start a family," says Martin. "We really wanted my son to have a brother or sister from us. I may not be able to have kids if we have to wait a year to two years."
Their future is uncertain but for better for worse, richer for poorer, in sickness and in health, they're getting through this together.
"I mean if we've got to cancel, does it stink? Yeah," says Matthews. "But at the same time, I mean we'll just fight tooth and nail to find the closest day possible, and hit the ground running again."
So what do you do if you're in this situation? Courtney Smith, with Prim and Proper Events in Paducah, says don't cancel but instead postpone the event. She says you're more likely to keep your deposits and help your local vendors stay in business. If you have a wedding planner, get them on the phone and come up with a game plan. If you don't have a wedding planner, Smith says take a deep breath and reach out to your vendors.
"They're a local business too," says Smith. "See how they're doing, what they're thinking through all of this, and make sure they're still running the way that they need to be running, and that they can still get everything done for you the way you wanted it to be done. I would just say, honestly, use your best judgment. We don't want to go against anything anybody is telling us not to do. So if your wedding is in two weeks and you don't think that 100 people can gather together, then push it back. I know it's your wedding day, and I hate that anybody is having to go through this, but the worst thing that you could do is regret not doing what you were supposed to do."
Smith says one big concern for couples is finding a new date that works for not only them but also their venue and all their vendors. She says when you're ready to reschedule, call the venue or your favorite vendor and come up with a list of open dates. Then compare those with everyone else's schedules.
If you're concerned about getting your marriage license, Smith suggests reaching out to your local county clerk's office.