PADUCAH — Hundreds of Paducah Public Schools students meet the criteria to be considered homeless.
Dealing with the added challenges posed by COVID-19 without a stable home life shines a light on the challenges those students already face.
There are 234 homeless students in Paducah Public Schools. Local 6 tried reaching out to them, but one school official said that could trigger past trauma for those students.
Hallways and classrooms remain empty as closures in place due to the virus continue. Paducah Public Schools Transitional Students Services Coordinator Heather Anderson said being out of school is tough on homeless students.
"It is more stressful for students who are in transition," Anderson said. "Many times they're living with a different family member or a friend, and they don't know that they'll get to stay there every night. It's an unstable living condition."
Anderson said those students often perform below their grade level. She said teachers are focused on reviewing material they already know, instead of new content, which helps. They're also providing free school lunches, giving schools supplies and making sure the students seek counseling if needed.
But for seniors, there are still concerns.
"Students who are graduating this year are depending on living on a college campus as their home," Anderson said. "And it's uncertain right now if college campuses will be open."
She said the school district is taking it day by day to help make sure all students are OK.
Anderson said it's important to support your local food pantries, because some families are relying on it during these times.