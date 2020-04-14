PADUCAH -- Meat processing plants across the nation are closing down with growing concerns over COVID-19.
Smithfield Foods in South Dakota closed down after nearly 300 workers tested positive for the virus.
Hughes Market Owner Alan Hughes said there isn't a meat supply shortage. But with more meat processing plants closing, the demand will increase.
"I know some plants right now that were running 4 to 5 lines that are now running 2 to 3, because people are not showing up to work because they're afraid of getting the virus," Hughes said.
Hughes said a greater demand will mean you'll pay more for meat. He said within the next month we could expect to see up to a 15 cent increase. And the prices will go up even more once restaurants open again.
"One of the reasons the stores are so busy now is people are eating at home," Hughes said. "They're not going out to eat. So you're offsetting one for the other. So either when restaurants open back up. I think you'll see a drastic increase."
Hughes said for now there isn't a cause for concern. But don't be surprised to pay more, next time you shop.
Hughes said, if anything were to be in short supply, it would be ground beef because it's in high demand.